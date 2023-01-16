0
Menu
Sports

Checkout Thomas Partey's game by numbers against Tottenham

TPartey 5 43567.jpeg Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, dropped a masterclass of a performance in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the North London derby on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Partey was involved in the two goals. He set up Boukayo Saka, whose near post cross got fumbled into the net by Hugo Lloris for the first, and then started the move that led to Martin Odegaard's goal.

He could have gotten his name on the scoresheet but was unlucky as his outrageous volley rattled the post.

Thomas Partey lasted the whole game. He had 87 touches, completed 66 out of 72 attempted passes, made 14 passes into the final third, made 8 ball recoveries, completed 4 out of 5 long passes, won 4 out of 5 ground duels, made 2 blocks, and won 2 tackles.

The win at Tottenham Stadium extends Thomas Partey's unbeaten run in the league to 15, with 13 wins and 2 draws.

Arsenal, who are leading the EPL table, have stretched the lead at the top to 8 points, keeping their title hopes alive.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
Related Articles: