Checkout Thomas Partey's game by numbers against Tottenham

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, dropped a masterclass of a performance in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the North London derby on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Partey was involved in the two goals. He set up Boukayo Saka, whose near post cross got fumbled into the net by Hugo Lloris for the first, and then started the move that led to Martin Odegaard's goal.



He could have gotten his name on the scoresheet but was unlucky as his outrageous volley rattled the post.



Thomas Partey lasted the whole game. He had 87 touches, completed 66 out of 72 attempted passes, made 14 passes into the final third, made 8 ball recoveries, completed 4 out of 5 long passes, won 4 out of 5 ground duels, made 2 blocks, and won 2 tackles.

The win at Tottenham Stadium extends Thomas Partey's unbeaten run in the league to 15, with 13 wins and 2 draws.



Arsenal, who are leading the EPL table, have stretched the lead at the top to 8 points, keeping their title hopes alive.



EE/BOG