Checkout how Asamoah Gyan celebrated his 38th birthday

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan threw a private party to celebrate his 38th birthday on November 22, 2023.

The party was held at an undisclosed location in Accra and was attended by close friends and family.



Gyan, affectionately known as "Baby Jet" by his fans shared photos of his birthday bash on social media.



The Ghanaian football legend achieved great success at both the club and international levels.



He is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Ghana national team, with 51 goals in 109 appearances.



Gyan has also played for a number of top clubs in Europe, including Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, and Al-Ain.

See photos below















Click here to follow GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/NOQ