Checkout out photos of how wives, girlfriends of players celebrated 2022 World Cup victory

A photogrid of Argentina's World Cup moments

On Argentina's biggest night in football in the 21st century which was celebrated globally, it also became an iconic day in the lives of the women who are attached to the 26 players who represented the Albicelestes in Qatar.

As it is the dream of every footballer to lift the World Cup, it is not different from the wives and girlfriends of these players who also went to Qatar with the prayer that they will hold the trophy at the end of the tournament.



Out of the over 700 women (wives and girlfriends) who went to Qatar to cheer for their partners during the 22nd edition of the World Cup, only 26 were fortunate to pose with the golden trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, the venue that hosted the final between France and Argentina.



These women led by Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo got to pose with the trophy because their partners fought the hard battle to win Argentina's third World Cup trophy after beating defending champions France in the finals.



The Albicelestes of Argentina on Sunday, December 18, defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 drawn game in extra time to win their third FIFA World Cup trophy after 1978 and 1986.



As per the football tradition, players invite their significant others and families to join them to celebrate on the pitch and it was no different from what happened on December 18.



Check out photos of some of the 26 women who celebrated with the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.