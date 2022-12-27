0
Menu
Sports

Checkout out photos of how wives, girlfriends of players celebrated 2022 World Cup victory

A Photogrid Of Argentina's World Cup Moments A photogrid of Argentina's World Cup moments

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Argentina's biggest night in football in the 21st century which was celebrated globally, it also became an iconic day in the lives of the women who are attached to the 26 players who represented the Albicelestes in Qatar.

As it is the dream of every footballer to lift the World Cup, it is not different from the wives and girlfriends of these players who also went to Qatar with the prayer that they will hold the trophy at the end of the tournament.

Out of the over 700 women (wives and girlfriends) who went to Qatar to cheer for their partners during the 22nd edition of the World Cup, only 26 were fortunate to pose with the golden trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, the venue that hosted the final between France and Argentina.

These women led by Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo got to pose with the trophy because their partners fought the hard battle to win Argentina's third World Cup trophy after beating defending champions France in the finals.

The Albicelestes of Argentina on Sunday, December 18, defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 drawn game in extra time to win their third FIFA World Cup trophy after 1978 and 1986.

As per the football tradition, players invite their significant others and families to join them to celebrate on the pitch and it was no different from what happened on December 18.

Check out photos of some of the 26 women who celebrated with the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ángel Di María (@angeldimariajm)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Julián Alvarez???? (@juliaanalvarez)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lautaro Javier Martinez (@lautaromartinez)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nicolas Tagliafico (@tagliafico3)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leandro Paredes (@leoparedes20)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cristian Romero (@cutiromero2)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gonzalo Montiel (@gonzalo_montiel29)



WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: