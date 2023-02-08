Checkout photos of Afriyie Barnieh's first training with FC Zurich

Black Stars forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Black Stars forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has begun training with his new club FC Zurich after completing his transfer from Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 21-year-old attacker joined the Swiss giants for a reported transfer fee of $200,000 after signing an extension to his expiring contract to ensure Accra Hearts of Oak benefited from the move.



Afriyie Barnieh has now joined his teammates to train at the Letzigrund after participating in the 2022 African Nations Tournament (CHAN).



"Afriyie Barnieh has started training," FC Zurich posted on Twitter with photos of the Black Stars forward in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh signed a three-year contract that will keep him at the Stadion Letzigrund till 2026.



He won the Ghana Premier League, President's Cup, Super Cup, and the MTN FA Cup on two occasions.





