0
Menu
Sports

Checkout photos of Afriyie Barnieh's first training with FC Zurich

Black Stars Forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Black Stars forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has begun training with his new club FC Zurich after completing his transfer from Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 21-year-old attacker joined the Swiss giants for a reported transfer fee of $200,000 after signing an extension to his expiring contract to ensure Accra Hearts of Oak benefited from the move.

Afriyie Barnieh has now joined his teammates to train at the Letzigrund after participating in the 2022 African Nations Tournament (CHAN).

"Afriyie Barnieh has started training," FC Zurich posted on Twitter with photos of the Black Stars forward in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh signed a three-year contract that will keep him at the Stadion Letzigrund till 2026.

He won the Ghana Premier League, President's Cup, Super Cup, and the MTN FA Cup on two occasions.



Watch the full story about Christian Atsu being trapped in the rubble





JE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
Related Articles: