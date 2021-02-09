Cheetah FC President donates football equipment's to GIHOC FC

A photo of Cheetah FC's presentation to GIHOC FC

The President of Cheetah Football Club, Abdul Hayye-Yartey has donated some football equipment, including 20 footballs, two sets of markers, two sets of training bibs, and a set of Cheetah Training Jersey to GIHOC FC.

The presentation was done during the team’s training session at the Atonsu new Astro-turf pitch in the Ashanti Region on Monday, 8th February 2020.



Mr. Yartey in his scouting mission acquired 5 players from GIHOC FC; Emmanuel Idriss, Emmanuel Toku, Emmanuel Bio, Francis Agoanyah, David Anane Martins with all the five players currently playing in Europe.



Mr. Yartey, who is currently on another scouting duty in the Ashanti region decided to make this gesture to the club.

“I am currently on a scouting expedition in the Ashanti Region and I decided to donate these items to GIHOC, a club that has given me many talented players and also scout for more talents from the club. This is not the only presentation I will be doing, more will be done in the coming days,” Mr. Yartey said.



Mr.Yartey is on a 10-day scouting mission in the Ashanti region to hunt for talented players to beef up the Cheetah FC squad ahead of the upcoming season.