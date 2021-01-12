Cheetah FC duo Ebenezer Adade and Francis Agoanyah join Fremad Amager in Denmark

Danish side BK Fremad Amager have snapped up Cheetah FC duo Ebenezer Adade and Francis Agoanyah on a season-long loan deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
The two youngsters signed their respective contracts in the summer.
The duo left the shores of Ghana for Denmark on Thursday 7 January 2021 to join their new club.
Adade is a right-back and wing-back known in particular for his pace, stamina, surging runs and aggressive play.
He was a member of the Ghana U17 squad that finished runners-up at the 2018 WAFU B Qualifiers.
Agoanyah on the other hand is a commanding defender with good tackling and strength along with good technique and passing.
He can also play as a defensive midfielder.
Adade and Agoanyah join compatriots Emmanuel Toku, Emmanuel Bio and David Anane Martin who also joined the Danish second-tier side from Cheetah.
