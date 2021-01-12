0
Cheetah FC duo Ebenezer Adade and Francis Agoanyah join Fremad Amager in Denmark

Ebenezer Adade And Francis Agoanyah Ebenezer Adade and Francis Agoanyah

Tue, 12 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Danish side BK Fremad Amager have snapped up Cheetah FC duo Ebenezer Adade and Francis Agoanyah on a season-long loan deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The two youngsters signed their respective contracts in the summer.

The duo left the shores of Ghana for Denmark on Thursday 7 January 2021 to join their new club.

Adade is a right-back and wing-back known in particular for his pace, stamina, surging runs and aggressive play.

He was a member of the Ghana U17 squad that finished runners-up at the 2018 WAFU B Qualifiers.

Agoanyah on the other hand is a commanding defender with good tackling and strength along with good technique and passing.

He can also play as a defensive midfielder.

Adade and Agoanyah join compatriots Emmanuel Toku, Emmanuel Bio and David Anane Martin who also joined the Danish second-tier side from Cheetah.

