Cheetah FC signs Abdulai Slimba

Abdulai Slimba signs for Cheetah FC

Cheetah FC has augmented its defence ahead of the 2020/2021 football season with the signing of Abdulai Slimba from Cape Coast division one side, Venomous Vipers FC on a three-year contract for an undisclosed amount.

The 17-year-old defender was spotted by Cheetah FC during a friendly game between Vipers and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Pedu park in Cape Coast last year.



Despite being sought after by some Premier League clubs such as Elmina Sharks, Ebusua Dwarfs and King Faisal, Abdulai Slimba believes there are enormous opportunities for him at Cheetah FC.



“I decided to join Cheetah FC, though it’s a Division 2 club, because of the opportunities I believe are available for young players like me”.



“From afar, I have been monitoring Cheetah FC for a very long time and it has been my dream to join the club.



“We thank Allah Almighty for this day. I am enthused at how the President Hay Yartey is managing the club and how he is working with the players.

“Christian Atsu was playing for a Division one club, Feyenoord and came down to a division two side, Cheetah FC and we all saw how his career turned out.



“For me, recently, as a young player, it is not about the level of the league you play but the level of opportunities available to you at a club while you develop your young career.



All I can say for now is joining Cheetah FC is a dream come true and as a player, I will work tirelessly to accomplish my purpose of joining the club.”



Cheetah FC president Abdul Hay Yartey was excited after beating off competition to sign Slimba , a player he describes as hardworking, disciplined and has good potential.



“I have been monitoring Slimba for a while now, it started when Vipers was playing a friendly game against Hearts of Oak at the Pedu park on 26 October last year.

“I watched the last 15 minutes of his performance in that game. Since then, I have been following him. He’s been consistent with his performance for Vipers throughout last season.



“We heard there were a lot of clubs after his signature so we doubled up to sign him in March, but agreed to leave him to play the rest of the 2019/2020 division one league for Vipers.



“I am very happy he has agreed to be part of the Predators Family because he is a very hardworking player and very disciplined as well. He has good potential to make it to the top.”



Abdulai was an integral part of Vipers. He played full throttle in 12 out of 13 league matches and FA cup matches.

