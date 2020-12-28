Cheetah FC takes lead to become first to own a club store

The Cheetah Direct Store is located at Kasoa in the Central Region

Source: Cheetah FC

Abdul Hayye Yartey, president and owner of Cheetah FC, a division two club based in Kasoa on Sunday, December 27, 2020 received accolades from renowned football administrators during the official opening of the Cheetah Direct Store.

The Cheetah Direct Store will now see fans of Cheetah FC patronising the club's replica jerseys, tracksuits, holes among other merchandise at the club's office in Kasoa in the Central Region.



According to the president of the club, Cheetah Direct Store will also embark on delivery service across the country.



Cheetah FC becomes the first football club in Ghana to own a club store.



Mr Ashford Tettey Oku, former Ghana Premier League Board Chairman who also served as the Chairman for the event in his address commended Mr Yartey for his visionary role and the can-do spirit.



He also urged the leaders in the football business to emulate his branding skills.

"I'm very delighted to be here with you and I must also say that Mr Yartey through his Cheetah FC is taking Ghana football to the next level which needs serious attention. We need more of him to turn things around in the football world,” Mr Oku added



The Member of Parliament-elect for the Awutu Senya West, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui in her remarks pledged to collaborate with Cheetah FC to unearth more talents in her constituency.



"What I have seen today is commendable and I must collaborate with Mr Yartey and his Cheetah FC to nurture the hidden talents in the Awutu Senya West Constituency and I promise to make this laudable initiative happen in the first term in Parliament. Mr Yartey through his Cheetah FC is taking football to another level," Madam Gizella stated.



On his part, Mr Robert Duncan, the Central Regional Football Association Chairman hailed the young football administrator Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey for setting the pace in the Central Region with his branding skills.



"It is a great honour to the Central Regional Football to have intellectuals like Mr Yartey who is always available to set a record as far as football is concerned. I will urge him to open his doors for others to tap into his branding skills so that together Central Regional football can be transformed".

Mr Duncan further appealed to the MP-elect to join hands with stakeholders for the construction of more pitches in the region to help nurture talents.



Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey, bankroller and president of Cheetah FC in his remarks expressed his overwhelming gratitude to the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku and Ashford Tettey Oku for their unflinching support.



"As a Manchester United Fan, I planned to make this Cheetah Direct Shop Similar to Manchester United's Shop in the UK. Everything about Cheetah FC will be available at the shop and all that you have to do is just a call and your request will be delivered to you as your doorsteps. It will also help us in data collection of our supporters. This project will draw the supporters closer to us,” Mr Yartey added.



Other dignitaries that graced the event were, veteran Coach J.E Sarpong; Ghanaian international Ishamel Yartey; SWAG General Secretary Charles Osei Assibey and representatives from Dreams FC.

