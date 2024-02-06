Sports

Chelsea, Newcastle lead tribute to Christian Atsu one year after his passing

Atsu Christian Twasam Late Christian Atsu

Tue, 6 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Bournemouth have paid tributes to former Black Stars player Christian Atsu who passed in February 2023.

Both clubs took to X(formerly Twitter) to remember the painful loss of their winger through devastating means.

Newcastle pointed out Atsu's incredible personality while Chelsea and Bournemouth sent their condolences to the family.

"One year ago we sadly lost Christian Atsu in the most tragic of circumstances. An incredible person who is fondly remembered by everyone at Newcastle United. Our thoughts are forever with Christian's family and friends."

"Oh, he is so wonderful," Newcastle United wrote on X.

"Our thoughts are with Christian Atsu's family and friends as we mark the one-year anniversary of his tragic passing," Bournemouth wrote.

"One year ago today we tragically lost Christian Atsu. Our thoughts will always remain with Christian's family and friends," Chelsea wrote.

Many football fans as well as Ghanaians have all joined in to to pay tribute.

Christian Atsu passed away following a tragic earthquake in Turkey. The former Black Stars player was trapped under the rubble for about three days before he was found lifeless on February 8, 2023.

Below are some reactions





















Source: www.ghanaweb.com