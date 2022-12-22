0
Chelsea agree €12m transfer for Molde forward Fofana

David Datro Fofana Ivorian international, David Datro Fofana

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: goal.com

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a €12 million (£11m/$12m) deal with Molde for highly-rated Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? A transfer to Stamford Bridge for the Ivory Coast international is said to have been agreed on his 20th birthday, with the youngster being given added cause for celebration.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabrizio Romano reports that there is a “full agreement between all parties” regarding Fofana's move to England and that medical tests in west London will now take place.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fofana penned a four-year contract when joining Norwegian outfit Molde in February 2021 but, after hitting 24 goals through 65 appearances, is now preparing to take on a new challenge with Premier League heavyweights.

WHAT NEXT? Fofana will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Molde stars that have gone before him in England, with Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and current Manchester City striker Erling Haaland among those to have trodden a similar path.

