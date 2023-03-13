3
Chelsea and Arsenal fans clash over Thomas Partey-Enzo Fernandez comparison

Partey, Enzo Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea and Arsenal fans have clashed on social media over who is the better player between Ghana’s Thomas Partey and Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.

The argument comes after Enzo delivered a masterclass of performance to aid Chelsea to a 3-1 victory over Leicester while Partey, as he has been all season, made light work out of Fulham as Arsenal eased past them 3-0.

The Blues fans argued that Enzo has won the World Cup and would not want to say much about their midfielder being better than Partey.

While the Gunners fans also argued that the comparison is disrespectful to Partey, who is more established and is the better version of everything Enzo does and his level is way above the 22-year-old.

Enzo Fernandes joined Chelsea in the 2023 winter transfer window for a British record fee of £105m and seems to have settled in Chelsea's system quickly.

Partey, on the other hand, is in his third season with Arsenal since joining in the summer of 2020.

The Ghanaian has been superb for League leaders Arsenal and as such has been in all arguments regarding who is the best defensive or central defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

