Chelsea and Arsenal fans clash over Thomas Partey-Enzo Fernandez comparison

Chelsea and Arsenal fans have clashed on social media over who is the better player between Ghana’s Thomas Partey and Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.

The argument comes after Enzo delivered a masterclass of performance to aid Chelsea to a 3-1 victory over Leicester while Partey, as he has been all season, made light work out of Fulham as Arsenal eased past them 3-0.



The Blues fans argued that Enzo has won the World Cup and would not want to say much about their midfielder being better than Partey.



While the Gunners fans also argued that the comparison is disrespectful to Partey, who is more established and is the better version of everything Enzo does and his level is way above the 22-year-old.



Enzo Fernandes joined Chelsea in the 2023 winter transfer window for a British record fee of £105m and seems to have settled in Chelsea's system quickly.



Partey, on the other hand, is in his third season with Arsenal since joining in the summer of 2020.



The Ghanaian has been superb for League leaders Arsenal and as such has been in all arguments regarding who is the best defensive or central defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

Even though most people will say Enzo>Partey because Enzo won wc,partey's been in the pl longer than Enzo,and Partey also plays a key role in Arsenal's team , so in epl,there's not even a debate rn , Enzo can still prove himself in 4-5 matches , but let's see. — Muhammad Rohaan (@Muhamma16577971) March 11, 2023

No need of comparison at all...



Thomas partey beat them all... — Daynear (@AmoduDaniel7) March 11, 2023

Stop disrespecting Partey — Leevi Immanuel (@leevi_immanuel) March 12, 2023

Some people are saying Enzo is young so let me remind them this young man was influential after argentina 1st match loss in the group stage and eventually won the young player of the tournament and world cup. He will be one of the best in the coming days. — Tushal vikas Mayekar (@Tooshall28) March 12, 2023

Respect partey — Andy Rampage (@AndyRampage17) March 11, 2023

I shock saf, since when Enzo catch Partey level https://t.co/LyHFF5PtL6 — Williams Junior (@Wiliams_Junior) March 11, 2023

Don't know where someone gets the audacity to compare Thomas Partey to Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea fans stop trying to make your 100+ million pound flop relevant. Anyway, let's get those three points at craven cottage pic.twitter.com/w0gGaaxtzt — The Gunner in Uganda ???????????????????????? (@TheUgandan12) March 12, 2023

I respect Partey like great respect to Partey but he's in his prime, Enzo still has years to develop. Enzo could go down better than Modric or Cesc Fabregas as a CM. And definitely the better DM — toyinnn???? (@Toyin_code) March 12, 2023

Enzo just had his first good pl match and all of a sudden you people started comparing him to Partey....owh — ◉ ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ◉ (@sugarbread__) March 11, 2023

How dare people disrespect Partey under this tweet? Who is Enzo sef? When did he arrive? Ah ???????? https://t.co/kR7ks3y8oY — EL Professor (@Albert_AFC_) March 11, 2023

She just said Enzo Fernandez is better than Partey because he has won the WC and Partey hasn't.



Well, that brings me to the conclusion that Shkodran Mustafi was, has and will always be a better defender than John Terry. https://t.co/um3LSVrmZV — Dressy (@AFCDressy) March 12, 2023

Enzo Fernandes is not even on Tiemoue Bakayoko’s level and this shameless fanbase are comparing him to Partey lmao???????? — AD-Trey ???????? (@adtrey123) March 11, 2023

Enzo Fenerndez being a better midfielder than Thomas partey should be common knowledge — Tatubila (@Tatubila22) March 12, 2023

