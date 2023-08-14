Chelsea Football Club has completed and announced the signing of Moises Caicedo on Monday, August 14, 2023, making him the Most Expensive British signing.
The midfielder completed medical on Monday; The Blues will pay £100m to Brighton for Caicedo, plus £15m in performance-related add-ons; Caicedo turned down a £111m move to Liverpool.
Moises Caicedo for the London-based club for a fee of £115m on an eight-year contract, which runs until 2031.
Chelsea are understood to be paying an initial £100m, plus £15m in performance-related add-ons.
There is an option of a further year in Caicedo's contract and Brighton will have a sell-on clause that has been described as "significant" as part of the deal.
Liverpool agreed a £111m deal to sign Caicedo last week but the move fell through when the 21-year-old informed the club he intended to join Chelsea.
Caicedo had been expected to travel to Liverpool for a medical on Friday after Jurgen Klopp's side had a bid accepted by Brighton following a midnight deadline for bids on Thursday.
But the Ecuadorian had a change of heart and told Liverpool - who drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday, August 13, 20233 in their season's opener.