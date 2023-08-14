Chelsea announce Moises Caicedo signing for £115m until 2031

Moises Caicedo is a new Chelsea player

Chelsea Football Club has completed and announced the signing of Moises Caicedo on Monday, August 14, 2023, making him the Most Expensive British signing.

The midfielder completed medical on Monday; The Blues will pay £100m to Brighton for Caicedo, plus £15m in performance-related add-ons; Caicedo turned down a £111m move to Liverpool.



Moises Caicedo for the London-based club for a fee of £115m on an eight-year contract, which runs until 2031.



Chelsea are understood to be paying an initial £100m, plus £15m in performance-related add-ons.



There is an option of a further year in Caicedo's contract and Brighton will have a sell-on clause that has been described as "significant" as part of the deal.

Liverpool agreed a £111m deal to sign Caicedo last week but the move fell through when the 21-year-old informed the club he intended to join Chelsea.



Caicedo had been expected to travel to Liverpool for a medical on Friday after Jurgen Klopp's side had a bid accepted by Brighton following a midnight deadline for bids on Thursday.



But the Ecuadorian had a change of heart and told Liverpool he intended to join Chelsea instead.