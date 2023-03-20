1
Chelsea auctions jerseys to raise funds to complete Christian Atsu’s school in Ghana

Some of the jerseys Chelsea will be auctioning

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League side Chelsea FC are auctioning of jerseys worn by their players during a game against Everton to raise funds for the completion of a school the late Christian Atsu was building in Ghana.

The club stated that the money raised from the auction, which includes signed shirts from all the squad as well as a variety of items from club legends, will go to Arms Around the Child, a charity for which Atsu was an ambassador.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea's captain, stated that this initiative will allow them celebrate the life of Atsu, who was a beloved individual within the club and left behind a valuable legacy.

"This initiative allows us to celebrate the life of Christian, an individual who was well-loved within the club and someone we deeply miss," Cesar Azpilicueta said.

According to the club the auction is on 8 April.

Atsu tragically died in the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey in February, with his lifeless body being recovered from the rubble after 12 days.

He was given a state-assisted funeral with hundreds of Ghanaians attending to pay their last respects.



