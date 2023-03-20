Chelsea auctions jerseys to raise funds to complete Christian Atsu’s school in Ghana

Some of the jerseys Chelsea will be auctioning

Premier League side Chelsea FC are auctioning of jerseys worn by their players during a game against Everton to raise funds for the completion of a school the late Christian Atsu was building in Ghana.

The club stated that the money raised from the auction, which includes signed shirts from all the squad as well as a variety of items from club legends, will go to Arms Around the Child, a charity for which Atsu was an ambassador.



Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea's captain, stated that this initiative will allow them celebrate the life of Atsu, who was a beloved individual within the club and left behind a valuable legacy.



"This initiative allows us to celebrate the life of Christian, an individual who was well-loved within the club and someone we deeply miss," Cesar Azpilicueta said.



According to the club the auction is on 8 April.

Atsu tragically died in the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey in February, with his lifeless body being recovered from the rubble after 12 days.



He was given a state-assisted funeral with hundreds of Ghanaians attending to pay their last respects.





Together with @MatchWornShirt, we’re auctioning shirts from yesterday’s game at Stamford Bridge. ???? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 19, 2023

JNA/KPE