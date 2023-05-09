1
Menu
Sports

Chelsea begin talks to sign Sadio Mane - Reports

Sadio Mane 35467898 Sadio Mane

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea have begun talks with two-time African Football winner Sadio Mane over a potential transfer in the summer.

Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida reports that the first talks between Chelsea and the club have already been held in Germany.

"First talks between Chelsea and Bayern for Sadio #Mane happened in last weekend in Munich.

"The English club is currently the favorite to sign the Senegalese player," he tweeted.

Bayern Munich are looking to lay-off Sadio Mane in the summer with reports claiming both parties have already agreed to part ways, according to BILD Sports.

Mane joined the Bavarians in 2022 summer, signing a three-year deal. He has had an underwhelming season coupled with injuries.

In addition to his struggle to acclimatise with his new team, he had burst up with teammate Leroy Sane in April 2023 which landed him in the bad books in the dressing room.

Reports claim the Senegalese has been isolated since the incident, making his stay at the club more difficult.



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter