Chelsea boss praises Hudson-Odoi after FA cup win

Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Chelsea head coach, Frank Lampard, was full of praise for Callum Hudson-Odoi who impressed in their 4-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round.

Hudson-Odoi's future was in doubt ahead of the season's start due to his lack of playing time. Eventually, he got injured but has been bright since his return to the side.



After the win, Frank Lampard gave his thoughts on the player.



“Callum is improving and improving, yet there is also much more to come from him," Lampard stated.



"I think his application in training, his desire to look at his game, is great. And his goal today was a fantastic example of someone running to break the lines and ending up where a striker would be. That is what modern-day wingers have to do."

"In terms of how long until he makes his case, he’s making it now. In this team, we have three natural wingers and another who can play in that position."



"At times I am going to have to make selection decisions and sometimes he will be in, and other times he won’t be.



"But right now the way he is playing, he’s assisting, scoring goals and that is making me really happy. There has been an uplift from Callum and there are more gears for him to go up. When he is playing like he’s playing, it’s good to expect more from him."