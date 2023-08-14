Chelsea explore transferring Callum Hudson-Odoi to Crystal Palace to help in deal to sign Michael Olise

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea are still interested in signing talented youngster Michael Olise from fellow English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

According to reports, the club wants to sanction a move for Callum Hudson-Odoi to join the Eagles in hopes of finally landing Olise.



The Blues have been linked with a move to sign Michael Olise since the summer transfer window was opened.



Although it’s been several weeks, nothing has come out of the many speculations and transfer stories.



In the latest development, sources have indicated that Chelsea are currently exploring a different alternative in the club’s bid to bring Michael Olise to Stamford Bridge.

It is also possible that the Londoners will include youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi in an offer for Crystal Palace that will include cash.



It is expected that the offer will be presented to Crystal Palace this week as the Blues look to strengthen their squad.



Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, does not appear to have a future at Chelsea.



He is also wanted by English Premier League side Fulham but the club’s first bid was deemed too small.