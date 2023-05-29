Chelsea fans celebrate Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as head coach

Chelsea fans on social media have given newly-appointed manager, Mauricio Pochettino an arousing welcome following the announcement by the club.
The fans showed their firm conviction in the new era under the Argentine via Twitter.
Chelsea, in a statement released on Monday, May 29, 2023, announced that Pochettino has signed a two-year deal with an option for another year.
"The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year."
Pochettino is now set to make a return to England since leaving Tottenham in 2019 when he was axed.
Chelsea has become his third English side after Southampton and Tottenham Hotspurs.
The Blues had a terrible 2022/2023 season despite appointing four different coaches, including two caretakers.
They finished 12th with 44 points with a goal difference of minus 9.
Check out Chelsea fans reaction below
He’s perfect, get to work gaffer ????— Yimzy (@oyimzy) May 29, 2023
Give him time and space to do his job. We need structure and stability going forward.— EatSleepChelseaRepeat Podcast ⭐️⭐️ (@eatsleepchelsea) May 29, 2023
Welcome to the Blues, Mauricio Pochettino. Happy that we now have a new head coach. Don't worry, the Chelsea managerial hot-seat is just a cozy recliner where dreams come true... or nightmares lol. Brace yourself for the rollercoaster ride of high expectations, wild tactics, &…— Samuel Ndaire (@Ndaire_) May 29, 2023
We lit pic.twitter.com/guydItDX4h— SIR CHUCHO????️ (@ChuchoMaine) May 29, 2023
Welcome to the best club in London, Mauricio Pochettino.— Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) May 29, 2023
Welcome to the biggest club in London!— Aaron (@CFCIllustrated) May 29, 2023
Mauricio Pochettino’s first Chelsea game is 51 days away and will be against Wrexham. pic.twitter.com/WkfOcimqJZ— CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) May 29, 2023
Glad to see that Pochettino has finally been announced. 2+1 year deal also means that we have the leeway to make a change should it not work, shows that they learnt from the Potter appointment.— Pys (@CFCPys) May 29, 2023
under poch.. this league is finished pic.twitter.com/MaIZeCBzWE— ✌???? (@twrIdd) May 29, 2023
Welcome to Chelsea. Poch. pic.twitter.com/LZSCL2koTL— Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) May 29, 2023
welcome to Chelsea, Poch ???? pic.twitter.com/DcSqDbgD7v— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) May 29, 2023
Welcome, Poch, let’s get serious again… pic.twitter.com/OlB6jbLaMj— Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) May 29, 2023
He will COOK under poch???????? pic.twitter.com/MiCkZEDq6y— JB ✞ (@prime1jayy) May 29, 2023
The Poch era is upon us ???????? pic.twitter.com/97YJvw1eNM— CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) May 29, 2023
Poch ball at the bridgeee pic.twitter.com/KZQLKPOMSh— ???? (@stadcfc) May 29, 2023
Welcome to Chelsea Poch ????????????— Pochettiniac (@Pochettiniac) May 29, 2023
Let’s build our Chelsea back ???? pic.twitter.com/rbGqPSPqxq
Welcome to Chelsea Poch. Wishing you the best of luck.. ???????? pic.twitter.com/JX6VznYSRz— Conn (@ConnCFC) May 29, 2023
