Chelsea fans mock Arsenal supporters after hijacking Mudryk deal

Mudryk has joined Chelsea

Chelsea fans are trolling Arsenal fans after the club successfully hijacked Arsenal’s move for Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arsenal had been locked in negotiations with his club Shakhtar Donetsk for weeks with the North London side unwilling to meet Shakhtar’s €100m valuation of the player.



Earlier in the week, reports from credible journalists indicated that Arsenal were on the cusp of agreeing a deal for the player only for Chelsea to jump in on Saturday and quickly seal a deal.



According to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, a member of Chelsea’s board flew to Poland where the club are on a training tour to seal the deal by meeting Shakhtar’s valuation.



Chelsea it is reported also offered more money to the player and have agreed a seven-year deal with the Ukrainian winger.



A Shakhtar statement confirming the deal reads “FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea FC today. Parties are very close to agree on player’s transfer to the club.”

The deal has excited Chelsea fans who mocking their London rivals for missing out on yet another good player.



Chelsea fans claim they have done the double over Arsenal as they also beat the Gunners to the signing of Portuguese player, Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.



10th place hjacking Felix & Mudryk from 1st place. Don’t ever say Arsenal are a bigger club than Chelsea again. — Conn (@ConnCFC) January 14, 2023

Mudryk (after joining Chelsea): "I was waiting, waiting for Arsenal to decide. Chelsea had shown interest but it wasn’t firm at first. I almost went to Arsenal. My agent said, ‘Chelsea just called me and they want you’. I said, ‘OK, I want to go there!’." ???? Sounds familiar? pic.twitter.com/YSgpyWL1bq — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) January 14, 2023

Latest news on Mudryk. pic.twitter.com/1vkjbp2pf7 — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) January 15, 2023

How FC Shakhtar Donetsk was handling Mudryk’s transfer talks to Arsenal FC pic.twitter.com/XVDhk4cY93 — ???????????????????????? ⚕️ (@Niifemi_nife) January 15, 2023

#ChelseaFC co-owner Behdad Eghbali and director of global transfers Paul Winstanley literally flew into Antalya today, did the deal, then took Mudryk back with them on their private jet. No messing. Medical is tomorrow. More on @SkySportsNews and here: https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx pic.twitter.com/moLPX9M1FK — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 14, 2023

Mudryk x Nkunku x J. Felix.. ????



These attack would be ILLEGAL! ???? pic.twitter.com/hVtw9XiCsW — Dr.Pali (@DrPali2) January 15, 2023

Welcome to the club Mudryk ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/nausEz8uXa — Justinus Lhaksana (@CoachJustinL) January 14, 2023

Thinking about that Mudryk hijack and how London is blue… pic.twitter.com/qTcSw19kPV — Anubhav Kaushal (@AnubhavKaushal_) January 15, 2023