7
Menu
Sports

Chelsea fans on social media divided over Graham Potter sacking after Nottingham Forest draw

English Coach, Graham Potter Chelsea manager, Graham Potter

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea fans on social media, especially Twitter are divided over calls for the sacking of head coach, Graham Potter, after the Blues' stalemate with Nottingham Forest on new's day.

Some are furious about the team's uninspiring performance in their one-all draw against 19th-place Nottingham Forest and seem to have had enough of the club's poor run of one win in their last five games.

However, a section believes that Potter needs time after inheriting the job mid-season and is yet to make new additions to the squad.

Chelsea have lost three and won one of the last five matches with their only win coming against Bournemouth.

The London side sits 8th on the table with 25 points and will face second-place Manchester City next at Stanford Bridge.

Check out some reactions below:

















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP