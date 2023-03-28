Chelsea great Gary Cahill joins campaign to raise funds for Christian Atsu's school

Former Chelsea defender, Gary Cahill

Former Chelsea defender, Gary Cahill has joined a campaign by his club to raise money to complete a school project Christian Atsu was working on before his unfortunate demise.

The English defender, in a social media post, auctioned a jersey of his with an appeal to fans to bid for the jersey as proceeds will go into the construction of the project.



“Use the link below to bid on a signed Chelsea shirt to help the fund to finish a Christian Atsu school build in Ghana”, his post read.



Following his death, Chelsea announced that worn by their players during a game against Everton to raise funds for the completion of a school the late Christian Atsu was building in Ghana.



The club stated that the money raised in the auction, which includes signed shirts from all the squad as well as a variety of items from club legends, will go to Arms Around the Child, a charity for which Atsu was an ambassador.



Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea's captain, stated that this initiative will allow them to celebrate the life of Atsu, who was a beloved individual within the club and left behind a valuable legacy.



"This initiative allows us to celebrate the life of Christian, an individual who was well-loved within the club and someone we deeply miss," Cesar Azpilicueta said.

According to the club, the auction is on April 8, 2023.



Atsu tragically died in the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey in February, with his lifeless body being recovered from the rubble after 12 days.



He was given a state burial with hundreds of Ghanaians attending to pay their last respects to the player.







KPE