Chelsea interested in signing Mohammed Kudus from Ajax

Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea have made contact with Ajax to express an interest in signing Ghana international superstar Mohammed Kudus, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League club are yet to submit an offer to the Dutch giants over the attacking midfielder, but talks between the two clubs have taken place, GHANAsoccernet.com understands



Kudus remains as one of the options the English Premier League giants are considering this summer, and agreement on personal terms is close.



Kudus, who has two years remaining on his existing contract with Ajax, is keen on leaving the Johan Cruyff Arena, having an extension in April.



The 22-year-old scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season.

He also scored twice for Ghana in a 3-2 win against South Korea in the group stages during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.



He scored twice and assisted another when Ajax beat Shaktar Donetsk in their first pre-season friendly match a week ago.



Kudus has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Brighton, with all of them reportedly interested in the highly-talented midfielder.