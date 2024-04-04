Chelsea issue statement amid racism allegations against Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher snubbing a Chelsea mascot in the tunnel

Chelsea FC have addressed an alleged racist incident that occurred before their game against Burnley on March 30, 2024.

The incident, captured in a viral video, has Chelsea's deputy captain, Conor Gallagher, appearing to have skipped a black child who offered a handshake.



In a statement released on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the club stated that the viral video of the incident has been 'taken out of context'.



"Chelsea Football Club is aware of a video clip circulating on social media from Saturday's fixture against Burnley, which has been taken considerably out of context," Chelsea wrote.



The Blues also condemned the abuse the player has received as a result of the video.



"The subsequent level of abuse and defamatory comments directed towards Conor Gallagher is completely unacceptable."

"We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome."



Conor Gallagher skipped a black player escort who had his hand out for a handshake in the tunnel right after embracing a white kid next to him.



A video of the incident went viral, with many people accusing the English midfielder of being racist.



