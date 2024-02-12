Chelsea join race to sign talented youngster Nico Williams

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for the signature of Spanish-Ghanaian forward Nico Williams

English Premier League side, Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for the signature of Spanish-Ghanaian forward Nico Williams.

The younger brother of Ghana striker Inaki Williams has been on the radar of several clubs in the past year.



Currently contracted to Athletic Club, Nico Williams has shown that he is one for the future.



From breaking into the Athletic Club’s starting eleven and cementing his place as a key winger, the youngster has also managed to become a regular in the Spanish national team.



The latest report is that Chelsea have entered the race to sign Nico Williams to bolster the squad of the team.

It is understood that officials of the Blues are scouting the play and want to bring him in as soon as possible.



Already, Nico Williams has been linked with a possible move to Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United.



This season, Nico Williams has featured in 20 league games for Athletic Club where he has scored three goals and provided six assists.