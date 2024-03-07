Chelsea joins Arsenal, Liverpool in race to sign Nico Williams - Reports

Nico Williams

The number of English Premier League clubs interested in signing Nico Williams has increased to three.

The latest according to reports is London-based Chelsea Football Club.



Nico Williams, 21, has been one of the standout performers for Athletic Club in the Spanish La Liga this season.



So far, he has scored three goals and provided six assists.



His overall performance has improved since last season, helping him to establish himself as a regular in the Spanish national team.

Before Chelsea popped up as one of the clubs interested in signing Nico Williams, two other English Premier League clubs had been linked with a possible move for the forward next summer.



The clubs include Arsenal and Liverpool.



From all indications, it is highly possible that more clubs will be interested in signing the talented forward next summer.