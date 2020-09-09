Sports News

Chelsea legend Michael Essien ‘delighted’ to join FC Nordsjælland coaching staff

Michael Essien was at the Danish club last month

Michael Essien has expressed his delight after joining the coaching staff of Danish top-flight side, FC Nordsjælland ahead of the new season.

The 37-year-old's appointment was announced today, becoming the second former Ghana international after Laryea Kingston to land a coaching role at the club.



Laryea Kingston is the coach of FC Nordsjælland U-19 team.



Meanwhile, in the first-team, he is the second Ghanaian as former Asante Kotoko coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani is the assistant coach.

“I am delighted to have joined FC Nordsjaelland coaching staff as part of my development towards my full coaching license."



"I will also be assisting the players on and off the pitch as part of my role,” Essien wrote on Twitter.





