Chelsea legend Michael Essien tips former club to win the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League

Michael Essien was an integral member of Chelsea's Champions League winning squad in 2012

2012 UEFA Champions League winner, Michael Essien believes Chelsea can win the competition this year.

Essien, a member of the Chelsea team that won the Champions League nine years ago.



Although he was an unused substitute in the final against Bayern Munich, the former Black Stars midfielder has been impressed with the recent renaissance at the club following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.



However, the Blues legend has also attributed some credit to former teammate Frank Lampard for his role in promoting young players to the squad.



One of those is Mason Mount, who was on target as the English giants secured an impressive 2-0 away win of the first leg quarterfinal game against Porto on Wednesday night.



"I think they can win it. If they win the Champions League that would be a great achievement for the players and the football club," he told talkSPORT.

“I have to be proud of him for what he did because I think he did a very good job. He brought several young players through so I think he did a good job. He did very well," he added.



"For Tuchel, he came in and is doing a great job at the moment. I think he’s the right man for the team."



Michael Essien spent nine years at Chelsea, winning the Premier League twice, four FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.



He is currently part of the coaching staff of Danish SupaLiga side FC Nordsjaelland.