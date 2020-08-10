Sports News

Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu to continue his trade at Fulham

Welsh-born Ghanaian, Ethan Ampadu

Ghanaian midfielder Ethan Ampadu is on the verge of joining newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham FC.

Last season, Chelsea sent the versatile midfielder on loan to German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.



He initially struggled to play regular football which informed the Blues to recall him at the expiration of his contract.



It is also understood that Chelsea is close to shipping the 19-year-old to Fulham who picked the final Premier League playoff ticket at the expense of Brentford last week.

Norwich City were reported to be interested in the Welsh-born Ghanaian but his heart is set out on playing top-tier football next season hence the decision to choose the Cottagers.



Ampadu made only appearances for RB Leipzig last term.

