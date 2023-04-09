Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: Havertz, Kovacic abysmal as Lampard fails to change Blues' fortunes

Frank Lampard

The Blues were toothless once again as they were bested by the struggling hosts in their first match under their new interim boss

Chelsea proved that they have plenty more problems to overcome since sacking coach Graham Potter as they went down 1-0 to Wolves on Saturday.



There was no new manager bounce in interim coach Frank Lampard's first game as the Blues were woeful and unable to threaten their hosts.



Kai Havertz disappointed up front once again alongside Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix, while the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana put in decent performances to prevent things from getting worse.



Goalkeeper & Defence



Kepa Arrizabalaga (6/10):



Beaten by an excellent shot in the first half but made some saves as the busier of the two goalkeepers.

Reece James (6/10):



Worked hard to get forward to whip the ball into the box but his crosses were poor. Still, it was one of his better performances since returning from injury.



Wesley Fofana (7/10):



Made an important tackle in the first half and looked good alongside Koulibaly.



Kalidou Koulibaly (7/10):



His header bounced perfectly for Matheus Nunes to fire in the opening goal but he did well defensively and was fine on the ball.

Marc Cucurella (5/10):



Put in a few good tackles but was at risk of being sent off with a yellow card early in the second half. Was sloppy in possession, too.



Midfield



Conor Gallagher (6/10):



Made nice runs into space around the Wolves defence as a threatening passing option but could not convert that into real danger.



Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

Saw a lot of the ball and made some good passes but unable to create any chances.



Mateo Kovacic (4/10):



Behind the pace of the game for large spells although he did play two dangerous balls. Very little fight for the ball in midfield.



Attack



Kai Havertz (4/10):



Not the right candidate to lead the Chelsea attack as he was barely involved in good positions and no threat at all.

Joao Felix (6/10):



Looked capable of creating something at times but nothing went in his favour.



Raheem Sterling (5/10):



Had a hard time getting involved as Chelsea struggled to build attacks in the first half. Only slightly better in the second and set up Gallagher with a cut back.