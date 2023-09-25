Chelsea players booed after defeat against Aston Villa

Enzo Fernandez, Burstow, Nicholas Jackon, Thiago Silva

Some Chelsea fans could not hide their displeasure with the club's recent performances as they booed the players after a loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The Blues, who have gone three games without a win, were defeated 1-0 at home to record their second defeat in the process and also a back-to-back home defeat.



According to talkSPORT, audible boos were heard following yet another disappointing afternoon at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea looked pretty much the better side throughout the game but could not make their moments count.



Centre-back Axel Disasi put the home side ahead in the first half after completing a cross from Raheem Sterling, but the goal was chopped off for offside.



Chelsea went down by a man in the second half after Malo Gusto was sent off in the second for a reckless tackle on Lucas Digne.



Despite being a man down, the home side had better chances to take the lead but Sterling fluffed the biggest of them all.

The visitors went ahead to take the lead through Ollie Watkins who scored from a difficult angle after a sleek counter.



The goal eventually handed the three points to the Aston Villa who moved to 6th on the table while Chelsea slipped to 14th after the home defeat.



Chelsea, after failing to score, have now gone three games without a goal.



