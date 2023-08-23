Chelsea reignite interest in Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Amid West Ham United's pursuit of Ajax's attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, Chelsea have emerged as a potential contender for his signature.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano discussed the ongoing developments surrounding Kudus' future in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.



Romano revealed that West Ham's latest bid for the Ghanaian international, amounting to €42 million with add-ons, was rejected by Ajax.



However, the intriguing aspect is that this offer was larger than the one accepted by Brighton, indicating that a deal was on the horizon but didn't materialize due to the player's involvement.

Kudus has made a noteworthy impact during his time at Ajax, prompting the Dutch club's desire to retain his services. Nonetheless, Ajax also appears open to the prospect of a substantial transfer fee from his potential sale.



Chelsea have now entered the scene as a possible contender for Kudus' signature. Romano's insights also highlighted Arsenal's interest in the player and suggested that multiple top European clubs are eyeing the position.



At 23 years old, Kudus presents an enticing option for Chelsea's midfield. The London club's interest aligns with their pursuit of Lyon wonderkid Bradley Barcola, emphasising their focus on bolstering their squad in key areas.