Chelsea player, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Fulham Football Club have made a bid of $4 million to sign Chelsea's winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Chelsea have reportedly reports from where rejected the offer, holding out for a higher transfer fee of $8 million.



Hudson-Odoi, a promising 22-year-old talent, has just one year left on his current contract, which is worth approximately $120,000 per week.



The Ghanaian-born English player has caught the attention of other clubs as well, with Lazio expressing their interest in securing his services.



The young winger spent the previous season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and has been training with Chelsea's Under-21 squad since returning from the loan spell.

Fulham, currently in pole position to secure the player, are keen on reaching an agreement with Chelsea to finalize the deal. Hudson-Odoi's versatility and impressive performances on the left-wing make him a valuable asset for any team.



Chelsea, however, remains firm in their stance, valuing Hudson-Odoi at $8 million.



The club recognizes the potential of the young talent, who played a key role in their Champions League triumph three seasons ago and contributed to their Club World Cup victory.



