Chelsea's Reece James confirms he will miss 2022 World Cup

Chelsea and England defender, Reece James

Chelsea defender, Reece James, has confirmed that he will not be fit in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The defender took to Twitter to make this statement hours after it was reported that he has been told by England's manager that he will not be going to the World Cup after suffering a knee injury in the Champions League in September.



After he collided with Theo Hernandez during Chelsea's victory at the San Siro in the Champions League, James was hit with an eight-week injury layoff following a knee injury.



But with hopes of him working hard to be fit in time, the best English right-back has announced that his debut in the FIFA World Cup will be delayed because he won't make the trip to Qatar.



He now joins Manchester City's Kyle Walker who has also been ruled out for sustaining an injury in the UEFA Champions League.



With World Cup hopes over, James will now have to focus on his recovery so he can be fit for Chelsea when the season resumes after the FIFA World Cup.