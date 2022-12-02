7
Chelsea send scouts to watch Ghana star Mohammed Kudus against Uruguay

Kudus Mohammed 45657687.jfif Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Chelsea have sent scouts to Qatar to watch Ghana star Mohammed Kudus, as the Blues are keeping tabs on the Ajax player who is shining on the global stage in his World Cup debut.

Chelsea scouts will be in attendance at Al Janoub Stadium for the game between Ghana and Uruguay to watch Mohammed Kudus on Friday.

The attacking midfielder has impressed for Ghana at the World Cup, scoring two goals in two games, while at Ajax, he scored 10 goals before the Qatar tournament.

Todd Boehly's Chelsea are set for a busy January, as Chelsea's Co-Owner intends to give Graham Potter the signings and time he needs for the project to succeed.

Kudus is said to be one of their targets, and if the scouts are impressed with what they see, Chelsea could make a bid for the 22-year-old when the January transfer window opens.

Chelsea are not the only club monitoring Kudus, as Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Everton are also keeping tabs on the former Nordsjaelland man.

Kudus came close to joining Everton during the summer transfer window after being relegated to the bench by Ajax in the early stages of the season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
