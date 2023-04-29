Chelsea set to make final decision on Mauricio Pochettino appointment on Saturday as hierarchy gathers in Los Angeles

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea will make a final decision on whether or not to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their manager on Saturday as the board gathers in Los Angeles.

As their on-pitch woes continue, there looks to be light at the end of the tunnel in Chelsea's search for a new, permanent manager, with club officials set to make a final decision on Pochettino by Saturday, according to The Times. They claim that there has been a split on hiring the Argentine among the hierarchy, but that is set to be resolved and an offer could be made before the weekend is over if it is.



A general consensus is yet to be reached regarding Pochettino, according to the report. Directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart have led the process with support from Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, with a meeting scheduled to take place in Los Angeles between the board where a final decision will be made on Pochettino.

Both parties are said to have other options on the table if the deal falls through, however, after several rounds of reported talks. Chelsea had already been linked to Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, but approaches for both managers failed to turn into anything serious.



After sacking Thomas Tuchel in September to appoint Graham Potter, the new owners' decision backfired and the English coach was relieved of his duties just seven months into a long-term deal back in April. Frank Lampard has since returned to the club on a caretaker basis, but is yet to find a win in the five games he has taken charge of so far, leaving Chelsea stranded on 39 points with six Premier League fixtures left to play.