Chelsea set to terminate Baba Rahman's contract?

Ghanaian defender, Baba Abdul Rahman

English Premier League side, Chelsea Football Club is reportedly set to terminate the contract of Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman.

The left-back initially joined Chelsea in 2015 from German club Augsburg for a fee believed to have been around £14 million.



Despite showing promise, Rahman had limited opportunities to showcase his talent at Stamford Bridge, featuring in just one season for the Blues.



Baba Rahman went on several loan spells since joining the Premier League giants.

The former Asante Kotoko player went on loan at Schalke 04, Reims, Marlloca and POAK. His last loan spell was in the English Championship with Reading.



Although Rahman's current contract with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2024, both parties have mutually agreed to part ways this summer.



JNA/WA