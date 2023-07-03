7
Menu
Sports

Chelsea set to terminate Baba Rahman's contract?

Baba Rahman 6789678909876.png Ghanaian defender, Baba Abdul Rahman

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side, Chelsea Football Club is reportedly set to terminate the contract of Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman.

The left-back initially joined Chelsea in 2015 from German club Augsburg for a fee believed to have been around £14 million.

Despite showing promise, Rahman had limited opportunities to showcase his talent at Stamford Bridge, featuring in just one season for the Blues.

Baba Rahman went on several loan spells since joining the Premier League giants.

The former Asante Kotoko player went on loan at Schalke 04, Reims, Marlloca and POAK. His last loan spell was in the English Championship with Reading.

Although Rahman's current contract with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2024, both parties have mutually agreed to part ways this summer.

JNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll