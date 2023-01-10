Chelsea should have signed Ronaldo or Aboubakar, not Felix

Portugal international, Joao Felix

Many supporters in Africa are against Chelsea's reported move to sign Portugal international Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

On Monday, it emerged the Premier League outfit had reached a verbal agreement to take the 23-year-old Felix on a short-term deal for the rest of the season after beating off competition from rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.



The news has been received with mixed feelings across the continent with a section of fans opining that instead of signing Felix, Chelsea should have gone for the services of Cameroon international Vincent Aboubakar or Cristiano Ronaldo before he signed for Al Nassr.



Below are some of the reactions after it was reported that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix:



Ronaldo was the answer



Ronaldo was the answer. You missed the boat. - Sabastian CB



At least he plays consistent football, but certainly is not the solution to Chelsea's problem. - Daniel Bagah



Do they [Chelsea] even know what their problem is? - Owura Kwaku Owusu-Aduomi Ofori



They will sign all the players on the market this winter but still will fight relegation. You can bring in 2000 players but still, the problem will be there. - Eric Asante.



Aboubakar is a free agent

You Chelsea don't know that Vincent Aboubakar is a free agent ????!? - Abdul Jaleel Haafiz



Unfortunately, Joao Felix is not going to improve Chelsea one bit, they need a striker like Vincent Aboubakar, who can score more goals for them. - @EtornamSmith



Chelsea needs to sign Aboubakar. He will break the number 9 curse. I swear he is different gravy. - @NielsCFC



@ChelseaFC Vincent Aboubakar is a free agent, this is a big opportunity to pounce on. - @AjikobiRaphael



Vincent Aboubakar on a loan to Chelsea isn't going to be bad though. He can survive in that system for me. - @ayodeji_haryour



Chelsea doesn't know what they want - Abubakar Moro



Vincent Aboubakar would be a good addition to Chelsea than Joao Felix. - @kenbrian



Chelsea is lacking vision and purpose. - Avor Bellord Charles



Felix will struggle just like Aubameyang

You have Aubameyang who is given a low supply, your midfield is weak. - Yhaw Adomakoh Marpho



Another waste of money he will be a flop. - Ratty FullyGully



He’ll be good addition but I think the problem is from the midfield. - Phancie Xloid



He is a good player though but he is coming to Chelsea at the wrong time. - Ahmed Kabore



Potter must be advised



They have to advise the man [Potter] for this poor signing imagine having Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic, and instead, of going for a different stylish person you go for the same style of player lazy style of players with zero attacking mindset. - Abdul Razak McBrown



He's coming to add to the problems and I love it ???????????? - Augustine Augustine



I don’t know where Chelsea heading to, Havertz, Werner, Aubameyang and now this overrated kid ???? - Sanoussy Diaby



Felix will flourish at Chelsea

He will flourish if Potter uses him well???????????? - Mohammed Nurudeen



Strategic move! I love that deal, and I’m with the conviction that it will be done deal soon. - Milton C Deah



He is going to be great ???? for us???? - Louis Konlan



Not a Chelsea fan but I believe Jao Felix will boost their forward????..if this is true then this is a good loaning. - Daniel Idoko



Felix should be signed permanently not on loan, he is a fine player and only needs to fit into the system and integrate well with the players. - Charles Apana



Chelsea needs a new technical bench



Joe Felix is not the solution, tot at all ????????????. Chelsea needs a first-class tactical-minded coaching staff. Not only the coach but coaching staff. - Pumi Kenneth Kennedy



Change the coach, the buying of players won’t solve the issue. ???? - Nana Kobby



Chelsea's problem is not the players they just don't have a coach. - Frederick Amevia

They want to sign every player yet the team's performance is not improving... - Amoako Bernard



Felix feared a bench role at Arsenal



Chelsea's project never appealed to him he only saw that he will be benched at Arsenal or Man United and they weren't willing to pay the money Atletico was demanding... Chelsea is desperate and will spend any amount for someone who isn't even performing. Did you watch the Barcelona match? He was a waste for Atletico Madrid. - Kwesi Poku



So Chelsea wants to sign every player on the street? Man United and Arsenal were reluctant because of the loan and the obligation to cover all his wages. That is just crazy ????. - Aniaku Foster Jaxtify



What project? Is there a project at Chelsea? Arsenal and Manchester United walked away because of this ridiculous loan fee. - Ronald Manguariba Charinga