Chelsea wanted Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey before Arsenal move - Reports

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey

Chelsea were rumoured to be interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey before his deadline day move to Arsenal.

Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid despite reports linking him with a move to several clubs including the Blues.



According to the Telegraph, Frank Lampard's side were considering a move for the former Manchester United transfer target before he eventually joined Arsenal in October.

The Ghana powerhouse has been a success at the Gunners so far this season, even though he has struggled with injury problems.



He has made six appearances for Arsenal so far this season since he moved to the Emirates Stadium.