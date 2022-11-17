0
Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher praises Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson Odoi And Conor Gallagher M1thy4mbfeer148pf9vn26qwt Callum Hudson-Odoi

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

England midfielder, Conor Gallagher has heaped praise on Chelsea teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to him, the England-born winger who is of Ghanaian descent is an incredibly talented player.

Opening up on his time with Callum Hudson-Odoi while growing up in the academy, Conor Gallagher said he always admired the winger for the enormous talent he displayed.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi was someone I played with at Chelsea and I grew up with him. He was always an incredible talent,” Gallagher shared.

Unfortunately, the incredibly talented Callum Hudson-Odoi is not going to the world cup.

Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher who has excelled in the English Premier League since last season has been named in the England final 26-man squad for the mundial in Qatar.

He is one of a number of Chelsea players including Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling who has been named in the England final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The much-awaited tournament is scheduled to start in Qatar on Sunday, November 20.

 

Source: footballghana.com
