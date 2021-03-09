Chief Imam prays for Bissa fitness club

National Chief Imam with the Bissa Fitness Club members

The National Chief Imam on Saturday, 6th March, prayed for the Bissa Fitness Club after members of the club paid a courtesy call on him at his Fadama residence.

Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu was full of praise for the club, urging them to remain united and describing the initiative as “brilliant”.



It came few minutes after the club had completed its special Independence Day workout at the Fadama Cluster of Schools park, which is few metres away from the Chief Imam’s residence.



Led by the Patron Anyars Ibrahim Tanko, President Hussein Hassan Yorda and a member of the Council of Elders Hajia Ayisha Zeba, members of the club raised their arms to receive prayers and motivational speeches from the Grand Mufty, who on the lighter note, asked the club to invite him for their next aerobics exercise.



“What young people like you are doing is brilliant, especially in the times that we are in.” the Imam said.



“Keeping fit as we all know boosts our immune system and helps fight all kinds of diseases.”



“It is even more remarkable that you have chosen this as the vessel to network and unite all Bissa youth and other well-meaning Ghanaian youth.”

“I also commend you for your efforts of engaging in outreach programs for the betterment of society. I pray for God’s guidance and blessings on you all. I am proud of you.”



“Do invite me for your next aerobics session. I am stronger than you think.” He added jokingly.



Getting the opportunity to meet the Chief Imam in-person to receive prayers from him marked yet another feat of blessing for the Club, and the club’s president Hussein Hassan Yorda acknowledged that in his gratitude to the centenarian.



“We know you are a fitness enthusiast from all the sporting events that have been organized in your name.”



“And so, we never had any doubts that we will be warmly received by you. It is our first time carrying out a session from our regular place at the Accra Sports Stadium and what a blessing it is to do that at the backyard of your eminence.”





“Thank you for the reception given us and thank you for your prayers. God willing, we will do our best to ensure we meet up the expectations that you have of us,” he concluded.



The Saturday’s program came under auspices of the Langa Chir(Bissa sub-Chief) of Fadama, Alhaji Ibrahim Figo who also happens to be a member of the Council of Elders of the BFC.



The event attracted hundreds of Bissas and non Bissas alike, and was graced by several prominent individuals including Head Coach of Blacks Stars B Ibrahim Tanko and Fadama Bissa Chief Alhaji Yussif Mamborni.



The workout was the maiden edition of specially organised sessions, scheduled to take place in different parts of the capital city, Accra.



The club’s aim since its inception in 2018, is to unite Bissa youth and other well-meaning Ghanaian youth through fitness and well-being, for networking and developmental purposes.