Chief of Naval Staff commends Navy sports team for sterling performance

The Chief of Naval Staff commending the Sports team

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu, has congratulated the Ghana Navy Male Handball Team for their splendid performance during the 2022 National Handball League.

The Ghana Navy Male Handball team emerged as the overall winners in the just-ended 2022 National League and also placed second in the Champion of Champions competition. At the end of the season, Petty Officer Class One Offei Daniel was adjudged the best centre-back and also emerged as the country’s most valuable player.



On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the team paid a courtesy call on the CNS to present the trophies and medals won in the various tournaments at the Naval Headquarters in Burma Camp.



Welcoming the team, the CNS applauded the Ghana Navy sports teams for making the Navy in particular and the Ghana Armed Forces in general proud. He commended the team for their immeasurable dedication and commitment. He admonished the team not to rest on their oars but rather use the achievement as a springboard to even work harder.



He challenged the other Navy sports teams to emulate the achievements of the Handball and Tennis teams in order to perform better in the coming season.

In a related development, at both the National and International Tennis Tournaments held in Ghana and Togo, the Ghana Navy Tennis team also placed second in the Champion of Champions competition. Able Seaman Class One Nti Emmanuel placed second in both competitions.



The CNS presented a token of appreciation to the Team and further assured them of his continuous support to enable them to perform at their best.



