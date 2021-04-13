Chinese League is very competitive - Mubarak Wakaso

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso says the influx of top players from Europe has made the Chinese League very competitive.
The 30-year-old moved to the Asian country in the winter transfer window in January 2020 from Deportivo Alaves to Jiangsu Sunning.
Wakaso has completed a move to join another Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC on a four-year deal on Monday after his former club Jiangsu Suning went into administration amid financial difficulties.
The Black Stars midfielder is expected to earn over $2 million per annum which is likely to be his biggest paycheck at this time of his career.
“It is true I am in China at the moment. My former club went bankrupt so I became I free player so I was talking to other clubs and currently I have found a new club", Wakaso confirmed his move to the club."
“I have joined the new team with Frank Acheampong who has played here in China for a while. I have signed a four-year contract with the team. I don’t know about the contract details of Frank Acheampong."
“When I came here I realized the league is very competitive, looking at the top players from Europe to have joined the league”.
Mubarak Wakaso won the Super League title with Jiangsu Sunning last season.
- Besiktas fans react to Bernard Mensah's performance in game against Erzurumspor
- Frank Acheampong has 'excellent dribbling ability and mental quality' - Shenzhen FC
- Ghanaian winger Erich Berko scores in Darmstadt win
- Emmanuel Lomotey set to return to Amiens squad for Clermont Foot clash
- Playing in China is difficult – Frank Acheampong
- Read all related articles