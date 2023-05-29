Chris Hughton, Didi Dramani spotted at Kotoko-Karela United game

From L-R: Didi Dramani, Chris Hughton and Ameenu Shadow

Head Coach of the Black Stars Chris Hughton and Assistant, Didi Dramani is at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to watch Asante Kotoko battle Karela United in match day 32- of the betPawa Premier League on Monday, May 29.

The duo have been touring match venues from Premier League games to Division to scout talents for the national team.



Hughton was in Kumasi in April when Kotoko played out a pulsating goalless draw with King Faisal in April and was also at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park I in Dormaa on Saturday, May 27, when Dreams FC recorded a narrow 1-0 over Aduana Stars.



Didi Dramani has also been spotted in Division One League matches between Vision FC and Golden Kicks and Uncle T against Heart of Lions.



It is unclear if he will invite some home-based players to his team ahead of the next international break, but his interest in the locals is expected to motivate the players.

In February 2023, Chris Hughton was appointed as head coach of the Ghana national team, having previously served as the technical advisor under Otto Addo while Didi Dramani was also retained as one of the two assistants.



Hughton had admitted during his unveiling that he would be staying in the country to keep an eye on the domestic top flight.



"I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well. I'll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league," he said.



