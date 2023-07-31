Chris Hughton and daughter showcase rich Ghanaian culture at 2023 Lux Afrique Polo Day

Chris Hughton and daughter, Aisha Hughton

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton and daughter, Aisha Hughton showcased Ghana's rich culture at the 2023 Lux Afrique Polo Day.

The Hughtons attended the 5th annual edition of the event that took place at the Hurtwood Park Polo Club, Horsham Lane in Cranleigh.



Coach Chris Hughton and his daughter showed up at the event dressed in African print representing the rich Ghanaian culture.



While Chris Hughton wore a navy-coloured Khaftan, her daughter, Aisha Hughton also donned a typical Ghanaian cloth to the event.



The Hughtons were part of many Africans in the diaspora who graced the occasion.



The Lux Afrique Polo Day showcased top international polo players from across Africa in Europe in an great match of polo on 29th July 2023.

Aisha Hughton over the years has been promoting the continent with the Best of Africa Awards which she is the Chief Executive Officer.



Chris Hughton was appointed Ghana’s head coach in February 2023 and played his first match against Angola which saw the Black Stars win by a lone goal. He ended up managing a draw with Angola and Madagascar in away matches.



See more photos below



