Chris Hughton apologizes after Black Stars 4-0 humiliation against USA

Chris Hughton

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has apologized after his side's defeat against the United States of America (USA).

The Black Stars at the Geodis Stadium, Nashville suffered a 4-0 defeat against the US Men's national team in the final game in the international friendly games for October on Wednesday dawn.



In a post-match conference, the 64-year-old apologized for the outcome of the game.



“I apologize for the performance and the results," the former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspurs coach said.



USA broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes into the game through Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna before captain Christian Pulisic doubled the advantage for the host from the spot nine minutes later.



The Yanks continued their demolishing exercise as Monaco attacker Folarin Balogun hit the back of the net to extend USA’s lead in the 22nd minute.

Just before half-time, Reyna added the United States' fourth from an indirect freekick in the box to seal victory for the host.



In the first game against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium, Ghana suffered a 2-0.



After the two games, the Black Stars conceded six goals and could not score in any of the games.



The Black Stars will now focus on their World Cup qualifiers against in November. Ghana will begin its qualifiers against Madagascar on November 13 and Comoros on November 21 before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.