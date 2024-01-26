Chris Hughton arrives in UK after Black Stars sacking

Former Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has landed in the United Kingdom following his dismissal as the head coach of Ghana’s senior national team.

Hughton's departure came after the Ghana Football Association terminated his contract on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in response to Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations.



The Irish-born Ghanaian tactician guided Ghana to its second consecutive group stage exit in the AFCON.



The Black Stars managed to secure only two points in the tournament, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and playing to 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.



During his tenure, Hughton, the former Brighton coach, oversaw 14 matches with only four wins.

Chris Hughton's return to the UK days after his sacking was captured in a video.



