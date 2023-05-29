Chris Hughton attends Asante Kotoko-Karela Utd game at Baba Yara Stadium

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton

The head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Chris Hughton is at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today to watch the game between Asante Kotoko and Karela United.

The two clubs are locking horns this afternoon in a Week 32 encounter of the Ghana Premier League season.



Coach Chris Hughton is watching the match from the VIP session of the Baba Yara Stadium.



He is joined by his assistant Didi Dramani and Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow.

Coach Chris Hughton and Didi Dramani will be monitoring the players who will feature for the two Ghana Premier League clubs today.



If they are impressed with any of the players, they could be included in the Black Stars squad for the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar in June.