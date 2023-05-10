Chris Hughton attends FIFA holds post-World Cup coaches' forum in Doha

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton attended FIFA’s post world cup coaches forum in Doha, Qatar.

The two-day event was organised for head coaches from the member associations who participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The forum provided a platform for the coaches to exchange views on competition, refereeing, and medical matters. Their feedback will also be used by FIFA to make further improvements to the tournament in the future.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the forum, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, "From everyone in football, those who I definitely have a very, very high admiration for are yourselves because if there is anyone who understands pressure, who understands emotions, who understands the feelings that football generates, it is definitely all of you.”



He continued, "You represent countries, you represent populations, and you represent all these emotions. We have seen the hopes, the joy, and the tears. At the end of the World Cup, at the end of four years leading to a World Cup, there is one world champion out of FIFA's 211 countries."

Gianni Infantino believes that it is because of the work of the coaches that made the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar the best ever mundial.



"In addition to my admiration, you have my gratitude on behalf of the entire FIFA team, all football fans in the world and all those who love the game," he said, remembering that before the FIFA World Cup, FIFA had asked the teams to make people feel special.



"We had the best FIFA World Cup ever in Qatar, but we always want to do better.... We are already organising the next World Cup which will be played in completely different conditions, (with) distances and travel,” the FIFA president said.