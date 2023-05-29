Chris Hughton briefed on 2023 'All Star Festival' by the BAC Group in the Bono, Bono-East, Ahafo regions

The royal football festivity will start on the 20th through to the 22nd of June 2023

Source: BAC Group Media

With various engagements still ongoing to ensure the BAC Group has a perfect 2023 'All Star Festival' in the Ahafo regions. The head coach of the senior male national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, Chris Hughton is the latest personality to be seen in an interactive session with the organizers of the tournament.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Business African Consulting (BAC) Group, Dr Ernest Koranteng in the company of Aduana Stars gaffer Paa Kwesi Fabian was seen in a lovely chit-chat with the Black Stars head coach regarding the upcoming 'All Star Festival' in the Bono, Bono-East and Ahafo regions on the 20th to 22nd June 2023.



The veteran sports journalist was equally seen in the viral video mentioning names of some current Black Stars squad members like Osman Bukari, Majeed Ashimeru, Jordan Ayew, and Gideon Mensah among others who are expected to lighten up the tournament with coach Paa Kwesi Fabian strongly agreeing by nodding to the names called-out by Dr. Ernest Koranteng.

Receiving the good news; the Black Stars manager was in turn seen gladly nodding his head to the flowing conversation. And coach Chris Hughton will be expected to attend amidst his busy schedule with the four-time Africa Cup of Nations winners in the on-going going Ivory Coast 2024 AFCON qualifiers.



