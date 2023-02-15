Chris Hughton could lead Ghana to win a trophy - Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international, Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has expressed his confidence in Chris Hughton to lead the Black Stars to win their first major trophy since 1982.

Ghana has failed to win a trophy since the Black Stars last won the AFCON 41 years ago.



With the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new coach of the Black Stars, Odartey Lamptey is confident that the former Irish player will lead Ghana to success at the next AFCON.



"We may be right that he [Chris Hughton] is the coach we have been looking for for the past 40 years that the Afcon trophy has eluded us," he told Asempa FM in an interview.



According to him, the GFA made the right decision to appoint Chris Hughton as Black Stars' head coach.



"It could be that Chris could be the person to lead us to win the trophy but with his appointment, I don't think it's a bad decision," he added.

"If someone else was appointed, I am sure questions will be raised but for the past year, Chris has been with the team as the technical advisor and even when Otto Addo was named as the head coach of the team, many people felt he should have been given the job but now, he has the opportunity," he added.







Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV

















JNA/KPE