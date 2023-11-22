Chris Hughton counting on Thomas Partey to be fit ahead of 2023 AFCON after missing first two games of World Cup qualifiers

Thomas Partey

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton will be counting on Thomas Partey to stay fit ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 29 year old was absent from Black Stars first two games of the 2026 World Cup game against Madagascar and Comoros.



The Black Stars recorded a 1-0 win against Madagascar with Inaki Williams scoring a 95th minute goal at the Baba Yara Stadium.



In the second Group I game, Ghana suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against Comoros on Tuesday at the Stade de Moroni with Myziane Maolida scoring the only goal of the game.



Ghana now sit 4th with three points after two game.

With the Black Stars aiming to end the country's 41 years trophyless jinx, Chris Hughton will be counting on Thomas Partey, who is the deputy skipper for the Black Stars to stay fit for the tournament.



Ghana have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



The 34th edition of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been slated to get underway from January 13 to Febraury 11, 2024.